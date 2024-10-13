ADVERTISEMENT
Poland vs Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo scores, eyes 1,000-goal milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo added another goal to his illustrious career as Portugal defeated Poland 3-1 in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese star’s strike marked his 133rd international goal, bringing him closer to the historic 1,000-goal milestone across his career for both club and country.

Ronaldo, who has been in exceptional form, continues to edge towards the record, having delivered standout performances in his last three matches.

In the game, Bernardo Silva opened the scoring with a well-executed volley in the 26th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo extended the lead 11 minutes later, capitalising on a rebound after Rafael Leão's initial shot hit the post. Poland's Piotr Zieliński narrowed the gap in the 78th minute, but a late own goal by Jan Bednarek sealed the victory, allowing the visiting team to maintain their perfect record.

The Al-Nassr captain’s goal for Portugal means he has now scored 906 career goals.

  • Matches played – 215
  • Goals scored – 133
  • Assists – 47
  • Matches – 75
  • Goals scored – 68
  • Goal contributions – 87
  • Al-Nassr – 72
  • Juventus – 101
  • Manchester United – 145
  • Portugal – 133
  • Real Madrid – 450
  • Sporting CP – 5
  • Total: 906

Portugal will play against Scotland in Group A of the UEFA Nations League, where Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to score more goals as he aims to achieve his target of 1,000 goals – the most by any football legend in the history of the beautiful game.

