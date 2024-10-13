Poland vs Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo scores, eyes 1,000-goal milestone

Ronaldo, who has been in exceptional form, continues to edge towards the record, having delivered standout performances in his last three matches.

In the game, Bernardo Silva opened the scoring with a well-executed volley in the 26th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo extended the lead 11 minutes later, capitalising on a rebound after Rafael Leão's initial shot hit the post. Poland's Piotr Zieliński narrowed the gap in the 78th minute, but a late own goal by Jan Bednarek sealed the victory, allowing the visiting team to maintain their perfect record.

The Al-Nassr captain’s goal for Portugal means he has now scored 906 career goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal:

Matches played – 215

Goals scored – 133

Assists – 47

Cristiano since the start of the 2023-2024 season

Matches – 75

Goals scored – 68

Goal contributions – 87

Ronaldo’s Senior Career

Al-Nassr – 72

Juventus – 101

Manchester United – 145

Portugal – 133

Real Madrid – 450

Sporting CP – 5

Total: 906

The bigger picture