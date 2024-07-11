Video: Prince Tagoe explains how Ghana can produce talented players like Lamine Yamal

Despite being only 16 years old, the Barcelona winger has contributed a goal and three assists in the tournament so far.

He was also on the score sheet in the semi-final as Spain came from behind to beat France, and is already a favourite to win the Golden Boy award.

Lamine Yamal taking Euro 2024 by storm

While Yamal’s rise has captured the attention of the world, Tagoe believes it is not beyond Ghana to also produce such prodigies.

The former Hearts of Oak and Hoffenheim forward was, however, quick to add that the country must prioritise investment in football like Spain to be able to achieve such results.

"He [Lamine Yamal] is a very good player. His performances shouldn't surprise you because they have put good infrastructure in place from the beginning and that’s why everything is falling into place for them,” Tagoe said on Angel TV.

“When talents like this come up, you have to know that their foundation is very solid. If we were also doing the same things, definitely, we’d also have players who are like Yamal.

“We don’t need to be pretending to be putting in place quality infrastructure like stadiums without really putting in the work. They have quality training from the beginning and the system also works.”

