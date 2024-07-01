ADVERTISEMENT
Inaki and Williams family grace Euro 2024 to support brother Nico

Emmanuel Ayamga

Inaki Williams and other family members were present to support his brother Nico during Spain’s victory over Georgia in the round of 16 of the ongoing 2024 European Championship.

La Roja advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament after coming from behind to record an emphatic 4-1 victory over Georgia on Sunday.

Nico was one of Spain’s best players on the pitch, having assisted Rodri for the equaliser before scoring his side’s third goal in the second half.

The 21-year-old shares a strong bond with his family and they were at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne to support him against Georgia.

In a photo that has gone viral, Nico’s senior brother Inaki and other members of the Williams family are seen at the game to support their kin.

The Williams brothers have Ghanaian parents, although Inaki chose to represent the Black Stars while Nico plays for Spain.

Both brothers represented their countries during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They also won the Copa del Rey with Athletic Bilbao last season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are said to be on the radar of Nico, who is currently one of the most exciting players in Europe.

The Athletic Bilbao forward has a release clause of €55 million, with several clubs reportedly interested in signing him.

Nico has, however, formed a great partnership with Lamine Yamal for Spain, with the two causing trouble for opposition defenders on either flank.

While Barcelona are currently not in a great financial standing, reports suggest the Blaugrana are keen on reuniting Yamal with Nico at club level.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

