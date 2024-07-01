Inaki and Williams family grace Euro 2024 to support brother Nico

Nico was one of Spain’s best players on the pitch, having assisted Rodri for the equaliser before scoring his side’s third goal in the second half.

The 21-year-old shares a strong bond with his family and they were at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne to support him against Georgia.

Inaki Williams and family support brother Nico at Euros

In a photo that has gone viral, Nico’s senior brother Inaki and other members of the Williams family are seen at the game to support their kin.

The Williams brothers have Ghanaian parents, although Inaki chose to represent the Black Stars while Nico plays for Spain.

Both brothers represented their countries during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They also won the Copa del Rey with Athletic Bilbao last season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are said to be on the radar of Nico, who is currently one of the most exciting players in Europe.

The Athletic Bilbao forward has a release clause of €55 million, with several clubs reportedly interested in signing him.

Nico has, however, formed a great partnership with Lamine Yamal for Spain, with the two causing trouble for opposition defenders on either flank.