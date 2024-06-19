CAF’s X page trolls UEFA after Signal Iduna Park floods during Euros

The Signal Iduna Park, which is the home ground of Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, hosted Tuesday’s game which saw Turkey record a 3-1 victory.
CAF’s social media pages aimed a sly dig at UEFA after videos emerged of rainwater cascading through the roofs of the Signal Iduna Park ahead of the 2024 European Championship game between Turkey and Georgia.
Recommended articles
Before kick-off, however, heavy rains led to floods outside the stadium, with the police seen helping the fans to make their way through.
Footage from inside the stadium also showed the rainwater pouring through the roofs into the stands, while other videos showed stewards incessantly sweeping the water on the side of the pitch.
The main pitch did not get flooded, though, and the game went on as planned as an Arda Guler-inspired Turkey beat Georgia to claim all three points in their opening game of the Euros.
However, CAF’s social media pages seized full advantage of the situation to remind the world of the successful AFCON it hosted in the Ivory Coast four months ago.
In a rather cheeky post on X (formerly Twitter), CAF’s page shared photos of the magnificent stadiums that hosted the recent AFCON, accompanied by the caption: “Hosting big tournaments the correct way.”
And when a separate viral video showed a journalist mistakenly referring to Belgium’s Amadou Onana as Andre Onana CAF’s page struck again with yet another witty remark: “There's only one André Onana.”
Meanwhile, the 2023 AFCON was hosted by the Ivory Coast, who were crowned champions after beating Nigeria in the final.