‘I wanted her number’ – AFCON fan who was caught on camera wooing lady apologises to wife

With celebrations wild among the hosts at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium, the cameras zoned into Anselme’s direction, where he was captured trying to woo a woman who was standing by him.

The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, with some suggesting he was caught red-handed trying to cheat.

As it turns out, Anselme is already married with children and has now rendered an apology to his wife and children for his morally wrong act.

Speaking on Ivorian television Life TV, he explained that he was trying to ask the lady for her phone number, which she declined to give out.

"In the euphoria, I told her 'give me your number'. It wasn't mean, but she didn't want to,” he said.

“So I didn't insist. I would like to take this chance to apologise to my wife and my children."

Meanwhile, the 2023 AFCON has reached the quarter-final stage, with some mouthwatering fixtures to look forward to.

Favourites Nigeria will face Angola while Cape Verde will lock horns against South Africa, who eliminated World Cup semi-finalists Morocco.

Hosts Ivory Coast will also come up against Mali, with the last quarter-final clash being between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Guinea.