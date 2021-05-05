It’s childish to boo Asamoah Gyan – Prince Tagoe to Kotoko fans

Reacting to this, Tagoe described Gyan’s treatment at the hands of the fans as childish and uncalled for.

“Gyan has not taken money from anyone [for which he should be booed for joining a different club]," he told Angel FM.

"Although he had an intention to play for Kotoko but if one reason or the other he is unable to join them, it doesn’t mean they should boo him because it might be that Kotoko were unable to meet his demands.

“I think it is unnecessary because Gyan has made his name in the game so we should be proud of what we have. I will not be surprised if Asamoah quits the GPL. I think it was a childish act from the fans.”

It will be recalled that Gyan came very close to joining Kotoko at the beginning of the season before being snapped up by Legon Cities.

The ex-Black Stars skipper is yet to make an impact at the Accra-based side, having been blighted by injuries.

Tagoe believes Gyan’s treatment could deter other established Ghanaian players from returning to the domestic league.

“I think what happened to Gyan tells us the kind of country we are leaving in. Ghanaians fancy the downfall of people instead of lifting them," former TSH Hoffenheim frontman Tagoe, who played together with Gyan at the 2010 World Cup.

"I didn’t expect such a thing to happen, what happened was disgusting because he is here to help raise the standard of the Ghana Premier League.

“His presence in the league is a plus because the young ones are learning a lot from him.