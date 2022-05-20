Proceeds from CK Gyamfi’s book launch to be used to develop grassroots football

The event was held at the Ghana Academy of Arts of Sciences near the Airport Residential Area in Accra and was attended by several footballing greats.

The book, which was co-written with the prolific Fiifi Anaman, captures the life story of the late Gyamfi, who passed away in 2015.

Speaking at the launch, Edwin Gyamfi, a son of the late CK Gyamfi, disclosed that the proceeds from the book launch will be used to support greassroots football.

“We have decided that the net proceeds of the book will be used for the CK Gyamfi Foundation, with the objective of helping the development of grassroots football in Ghana,” he said.

Meanwhile, almost GHc100,000 was raised from the auction of the late Gyamfi’s autobiography, which is titled ‘The Black Star’.

The first copy was bought by Kwabena Osei-Bonsu for a whopping GHc20,000, while the second copy was also purchased by Kwaku Ofori for GHc20,000.

Meanwhile, there were also a couple of anonymous donations, with unidentified persons donating a sum of GHc5,000 each.

The launch was attended by several ex-footballers, including Anthony Baffoe, George Alhassan, Hesse Odamtten, Sampson Lamptey and Abdul Razak.

Gyamfi remains one of the most decorated sporting icons from Ghana, having achieved a lot on and off the field.

He was the first African to play in Germany after joining Fortuna Dusseldorf. He also lined up for both Hearts of Oak and Germany during his playing career.