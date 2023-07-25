ADVERTISEMENT
PSG target Ernest Nuamah bags hat-trick for Nordsjaelland to open 2023/24 season

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian wonderkid Ernest Nuamah has made a blistering start to the 2023/24 season after netting a hat-trick in Nordsjaelland’s win over Viborg.

The 19-year-old continued from where he left off last season with some excellent strikes as Nordsjaelland coasted to a 4-1 victory on the opening matchday of the new campaign.

Nordsjaelland fell behind after conceding a 10th-minute goal following Mads Sondergaard’s smart finish for Viborg.

However, Nuamah turned the game around with a double as his side went into the half-time break with a slender 2-1 lead.

The teenager, though, completed his hat-trick right before the hour mark, with Benjamin Nygren adding a fourth goal late in the game.

Meanwhile, French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Nuamah after putting Kylian Mbappe up for sale.

The Ligue 1 champions are resigned to losing Mbappe, who has refused to sign a contract extension at the club.

Mbappe’s current contract will expire at the end of next season and he would be leaving on a free if an extension is not agreed.

The 24-year-old has, however, communicated to the club his decision to run down his contract, which has forced PSG to leave him out of their pre-season squad.

With Luis Enrique’s side resigned to losing their star player, French tabloid L’Equipe reports that PSG are now looking to sign Nuamah as Mbappe’s potential replacement.

Nordsjaelland forward Nuamah was recently voted as the 2022/23 player of the season in the Danish Super Liga and is also a Golden Boy nominee.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
