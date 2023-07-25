PSG target Ernest Nuamah bags hat-trick for Nordsjaelland to open 2023/24 season

Nordsjaelland fell behind after conceding a 10th-minute goal following Mads Sondergaard’s smart finish for Viborg.

However, Nuamah turned the game around with a double as his side went into the half-time break with a slender 2-1 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teenager, though, completed his hat-trick right before the hour mark, with Benjamin Nygren adding a fourth goal late in the game.

Meanwhile, French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Nuamah after putting Kylian Mbappe up for sale.

The Ligue 1 champions are resigned to losing Mbappe, who has refused to sign a contract extension at the club.

Mbappe’s current contract will expire at the end of next season and he would be leaving on a free if an extension is not agreed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old has, however, communicated to the club his decision to run down his contract, which has forced PSG to leave him out of their pre-season squad.

With Luis Enrique’s side resigned to losing their star player, French tabloid L’Equipe reports that PSG are now looking to sign Nuamah as Mbappe’s potential replacement.