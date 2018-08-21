news

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has mentioned Ghana international Christian Atsu as one of his key wingers for this season.

The Spaniard is looking at trimming his squad with Rolando Aarons and Jamie Sterry set for loan spells before transfer window shuts at the end of month.

''Rolando is one of these young players who needs to play, and Sterry is another one who we can allow to go on loan because they need minutes," Benitez said.

''They need to play. Rolando is more of a winger and we can manage the situation at left-full-back with the other players we have here; with Clark or Kenedy, which is why Sterry can go.

''Still we have [Christian] Atsu, [Jacob] Murphy and [Matt] Ritchie, so we have some wingers. We don't have another specialist left-back, but we can manage the situation."