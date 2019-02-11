The lawmaker said he will expose Randy should he ever attempt to contest the Ghana FA presidency.

According to him, Randy is part of a ‘mafia’ whose actions have affected the country’s football and therefore does not deserve to be FA president.

"Randy Abbey is among the mafias. I am not afraid to say it. He will never become Ghana FA President unless am dead and gone else I will expose him,” Mr. Agyapong said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.com.

"You cannot embarrass anybody and go scot free. What Abbey and the mafia has done is negatively affecting Ghana.

"We have seen you clearly your bad deeds,” he added.

Randy Abbey used to be the spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association during Kwesi Nyantakyi’s first tenure in office.

However, he was removed and replace by Ibrahim Saanie Daara after he reportedly fell out with Nyantakayi.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Randy was part of those who sponsored Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé which eventually led to a lifetime ban of Nyantakyi from all football related activities.