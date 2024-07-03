Razak Pimpong’s son Malik gets Denmark U17 call-up

His impressive performances have now caught the attention of Denmark’s U17 head coach, Soren Hermansen, who has handed him an invite for the 2024 Internordic tournament.

Denmark are set to face Finland, Norway and Sweden in the Internordic tournament, which will take place in August.

Malik Pimpong invited to Denmark U17s

Malik’s Denmark U17 call-up is the reward for his impressive displays at Midtjylland, having also signed a first professional contract in January.

Midtjylland’s academy manager Flemming Broe described the 16-year-old as a great talent who has everything to thrive.

"Malik is a great talent who has a good athletic package. He is technically skilled and can score goals. At the same time, he has a good winning mentality, and we are convinced that there is something exciting hidden in him,” Broe said.

"Now it's about him building an even higher base level. He is still young and there are many things to work on, but he has good prerequisites in terms of being able to take big steps in the next few years.”

Meanwhile, Malik’s father Razak played for Ghana in the early to mid-2000s, making a total of 10 appearances and scoring just once.