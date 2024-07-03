ADVERTISEMENT
Razak Pimpong’s son Malik gets Denmark U17 call-up

Emmanuel Ayamga

Malik Pimpong, the son of former Ghana international Razak Pimpong, has been invited to the Denmark U17 national team.

Malik is currently on the books of Danish club FC Midtjylland, where he has been a regular for the youth teams.

His impressive performances have now caught the attention of Denmark’s U17 head coach, Soren Hermansen, who has handed him an invite for the 2024 Internordic tournament.

Denmark are set to face Finland, Norway and Sweden in the Internordic tournament, which will take place in August.

Malik’s Denmark U17 call-up is the reward for his impressive displays at Midtjylland, having also signed a first professional contract in January.

Midtjylland’s academy manager Flemming Broe described the 16-year-old as a great talent who has everything to thrive.

"Malik is a great talent who has a good athletic package. He is technically skilled and can score goals. At the same time, he has a good winning mentality, and we are convinced that there is something exciting hidden in him,” Broe said.

"Now it's about him building an even higher base level. He is still young and there are many things to work on, but he has good prerequisites in terms of being able to take big steps in the next few years.”

Meanwhile, Malik’s father Razak played for Ghana in the early to mid-2000s, making a total of 10 appearances and scoring just once.

He was part of the Black Stars squad that qualified for a maiden FIFA World Cup in 2006 and also spent six years at Midtjylland.

