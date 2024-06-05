ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana’s Black Princesses paired against Japan, New Zealand and Austria in U-20 World Cup

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana have been drawn against Japan, New Zealand and Austria in Group E of the 2024 U-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be staged in Colombia.

2024 U20 Women's World Cup: Ghana draw Japan, New Zealand, Austria in Group C

The draw for the now-expanded 24-team tournament was held in Bogota on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

The Black Princesses, who are making their seventh successive appearance at the World Cup, find themselves in a very tricky group.

Yusif Basigi’s side booked their place at the U-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup in January when they romped to a 7-1 aggregate victory over Senegal in the final round of qualifiers.

Since then, the Black Princesses have been on a great run of form, having also won the women’s football competition during the 2023 African Games.

However, Ghana’s group opponents at the World Cup won’t roll a red carpet, with Japan winning the tournament in 2018.

Meanwhile, Ghana is joined by Nigeria, Cameroon and Morocco as Africa’s representatives at this year’s U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Cameroon are paired in Group A, alongside hosts Colombia, Australia and Mexico, while Morocco are in Group C with Spain, the USA and Paraguay.

Africa’s final representative Nigeria are also in a very tough Group D, which also contains Germany, Venezuela and the Korea Republic.

See the full draw for the 2024 U-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup below:

Group A: Colombia, Australia, Cameroon, Mexico

Group B: France, Canada, Brazil, Fiji

Group C: Spain, USA, Paraguay, Morocco

Group D: Germany, Venezuela, Nigeria, Korea Republic

Group E: Japan, New Zealand, Ghana, Austria

Group F: Korea DPR, Argentina, Costa Rica, Netherlands

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

