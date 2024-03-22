Ghana’s Black Princesses beat Nigeria to win gold in 2023 African Games

Edeh Njideka put the Falconets ahead in the 23rd minute following a howler by Ghana’s goalkeeper Afi Amenyeku, with Yusif Basigi’s side struggling for much of the first half.

However, the Black Princesses finally settled in the second half, backed by a charged partisan crowd at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Having gone close a couple of times, Ghana finally snatched the equaliser in the 77th minute following a golazo fromTracey Twum.

The hosts would then win the game in the second half of extra time, with Mukarama Abdulai turning her marking before unleashing a shot from 30 yards that nestled the back of the net in the 99th minute.

Ghana’s gold in the women’s football competition is the country’s 11th gold medal in the ongoing African Games.