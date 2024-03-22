ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana’s Black Princesses beat Nigeria to win gold in 2023 African Games

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana’s U20 women’s national team has won gold at the 2023 African Games after coming from behind to beat their counterparts from Nigeria 2-1 in the final on Thursday.

The Black Princesses went into the half time break trailing 1-0 but restored parity in the second half before winning the game in extra time.

Edeh Njideka put the Falconets ahead in the 23rd minute following a howler by Ghana’s goalkeeper Afi Amenyeku, with Yusif Basigi’s side struggling for much of the first half.

However, the Black Princesses finally settled in the second half, backed by a charged partisan crowd at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Having gone close a couple of times, Ghana finally snatched the equaliser in the 77th minute following a golazo fromTracey Twum.

The hosts would then win the game in the second half of extra time, with Mukarama Abdulai turning her marking before unleashing a shot from 30 yards that nestled the back of the net in the 99th minute.

Ghana’s gold in the women’s football competition is the country’s 11th gold medal in the ongoing African Games.

The hosts will have an opportunity to win another gold medal when the Black Satellites take on Uganda in the final of the men’s football competition at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

