Mathew Amoah Jr.: Ex-Ghana striker’s son signs professional contract with Feyenoord

Amoah Jr. is one of the most highly-rated players in the Feyenoord academy and was instrumental as the club won the U15 league last season.

Having impressed in the youth teams, the Netherlands-born attacking midfielder has now been handed a professional contract by Feyenoord.

Mathew Amoah Jr. signs three-year contract with Feyenoord

The teenager has signed a three-year contract and will now hope to be able to break into the first team under manager Brian Priske next season.

Amoah Jr. had his father and other members of his family present when he signed his first professional contract and described the moment as a proud one.

"I am very proud to have signed my first contract with Feyenoord. I have worked towards this wonderful moment all these years, and next season I want to take the next step in my development and hope to be important for my team again by giving assists and scoring goals,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amoah Jr.’s father, Mathew Amoah, was a key member of Ghana’s national team between 2002 and 2011.

The 43-year-old was capped 45 times by the Black Stars and scored 12 goals, while also being part of the squad that qualified for the country’s first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2006.

At the club level, Amoah spent his prime years in the Netherlands, where he lined up for Vitesse Arnhem, NAC Breda, SC Heerenveen and Heracles Almelo.