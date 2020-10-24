And he disclosed that, former Black Stars teammate Richard Kingston, to him, is the best the country has ever had at the goalkeeping position.

Recounting how some of the people he played with shaped up his career, the former Champions League winner mentioned Kingston, who is popularly known as Olele as a mentor.

“I almost joined Galatasary after my exploits with Inter Milan but the move didn’t happen.

Sulley Muntari

Gala is a huge club. I think Sam Johnson played there and senior (Augustine) Arhinful too. And Olele Kingson as well."

"For me, Olele is the best goalkeeper ever in Ghana and the world. If you succeed in life, of course, it has to do with the blessings of God and hard work but the teammates you have around you can play a huge part in whether you are going to be successful.”

Watch his full interview below