‘It’s not a competition’ – Rio Ferdinand picks Casemiro over Thomas Partey

He was initially restricted to substitute appearances as he built his fitness but he has finally settled and become a key player for the Old Trafford outfit.

The Brazilian was voted man of the match in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham last week and was once again impressive in their 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday, having grabbed a last-minute equaliser.

Casemiro’s impressive performances have led to comparisons with Partey, who has equally been a key cog in Arsenal’s rise to the summit of the Premier League table.

Ferdinand admits Partey has been unreal for the Gunners, but would rather have Casemiro, who is described as “rungs above” the Ghanaian, in the current United team.

"Partey is a really good player. He's been really good,” the former England international said on Vibe with Five.

“He's not the right player to play holding midfielder for Man United. We're talking about a player with many rungs up, many rungs.

"It's like saying before we had Fred and McTominay in the CDM position, would you not have taken Partey? Well, yes, I would have, but what does that prove? All I'm saying is we're talking about Casemiro against Partey, and it's not a competition."