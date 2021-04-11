Rodgers disappointed by Leicester trio after Covid-19 breach

"The boys will rejoin the group after this game. It's internal, it's something we have dealt with. The boys, it's disappointing behaviour, it's a mistake. It's not what we are about.

"We have a set of values for the team, for this football club The players in the main have been great but they will rejoin the group next week."

In the absence of the three players, third placed Leicester suffered a damaging defeat that left them just one point above fourth placed West Ham.

Both team are battling to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top four finish in the Premier League.

In a statement released during Sunday's match, Leicester said: "The club has made its expectations around adherence to Covid-19 protocols abundantly clear to all its personnel.