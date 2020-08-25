"He has no restrictions except for the fulfilment of reparations for damage to society."

Ronaldinho and Roberto will appear before a judge in Brazil every three months – the ex-Barcelona star for a year and his brother for two years.

"There is no indication that he has any personal characteristics or criminal behaviour that … would put society at risk," the prosecutor said prior to Monday’s trial.

Ronaldinho and Roberto de Assis spent more than a month in prison before being relocated to the four-star Palmaroga Hotel after paying 1.6 million US dollars in bail.

Media reports said the brothers would fly back to Rio de Janeiro on a private plane on Tuesday.

Under terms of the deal with investigators, Ronaldinho agreed to a 90,000 US dollar fine and must report to a federal judge in Brazil every three months for two years.

Assis was ordered to pay 110,000 dollars and will not be allowed to leave Brazil over a two-year period. He will also maintain a criminal record in Paraguay.

Ronaldinho, a key part of Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning squad, and his brother were released from house arrest on Monday. While he will have to pay a $90,000 fine, his brother was fined $110,000; travel conditions were imposed on both.

Former Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan forward Ronaldinho won 97 caps for Brazil between 1999 and 2013, scoring 33 times. He won the Ballon d'Or in 2005.