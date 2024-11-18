Ronaldo ready to ‘break the internet’ with famous guest on YouTube - is it MrBeast?

A lot of people believe the undisclosed guest will be MrBeast, a YouTube sensation whose real name is James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson.

The partnership between MrBeast and Ronaldo appears to be a social media dream come true, as he has over 330 million members and a knack for creating viral content.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Speculations about this link-up was heightened when a leaked photo seemed to show both stars together.

MrBeast, a well-known figure on the site, is well-known for his videos and expensive charitable exploits. His most recent video has received 97 million views.

If the speculations are correct, it will definitely "break the internet" as suggested by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Guest finally confirmed?

The teaser is titled "And My New Guest Is..." and has been viewed over a million times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Numerous accounts have shared a blurred picture of Ronaldo and some two people, which quickly has accumulated hundreds of millions of impressions.

The faces of all three people in the picture have been covered with black marks.

However, neither Ronaldo nor MrBeast has confirmed any of these rumours, and supporters are anxiously expecting an official statement.

As excitement grows, MrBeast and Cristiano Ronaldo may be the first of many renowned footballers and content creators to collaborate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two of the most influential figures in the world at the top of their game, about to collaborate will provide audiences worldwide with the most captivating and enjoyable material.

Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel "UR Ronaldo" in August this year and gained over 20 million followers in 24 hours.