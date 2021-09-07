‘Sack CK Akonnor’ trends as Ghanaians slam Black Stars over defeat to South Africa

The result sees South Africa move to the top of Group G, while the Black Stars could drop to third depending on the result between Zimbabwe and Ethiopia on Tuesday.

Akonnor’s side was disappointing in the win against Ethiopia last week, and there was very little improvement against South Africa.

Despite a bright start to the game, the Black Stars quickly fizzled out and embarrassingly ended the match with no shot on target.

Unimpressed by the team’s uninspiring performances under Akonnor, several Ghanaians took to social media to call for his sack.

The former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak boss has been in charge of 10 matches, winning just four, since his appointment.

It is unlikely that the Ghana Football Association will fire Akonnor, but recent results have put him in the bad books of some Ghanaians.