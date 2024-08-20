Salis Samed relegated to RC Lens reserve team as midfielder nears exit

Samed made 37 appearances in all competitions in his debut campaign in the French top flight but endured a reduced role last season after being blighted by injuries.

Although he made 27 league appearances, his total accumulated minutes were 1,513, while he didn’t also start often.

Salis Samed did not feature in Len's opening Ligue 1 game against Angers

Samed was completely left out of the squad when Lens faced Angers in their opening Ligue 1 game of the 2024/25 season on Sunday.

The French club has been looking to offload a number of players to balance their books and manager Will Still has confirmed that it was best for those not in the club’s plans to train with the reserves.

“For the well-being of the group and the training sessions, it was necessary to trim the group a little,” the Lens boss said.

Samed recently featured in both games as Ghana defeated Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The midfielder played alongside Arsenal’s Thomas Partey in a midfield pivot as the Black Stars took a major step towards qualifying for the tournament the USA, Canada and Mexico.