ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Salis Samed relegated to RC Lens reserve team as midfielder nears exit

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana midfielder Abdul Salis Samed seems to be on his way out of RC Lens after being demoted to train with the club’s reserves.

Salis Samed relegated to RC Lens reserve team as midfielder nears exit
Salis Samed relegated to RC Lens reserve team as midfielder nears exit

The 24-year-old joined Lens from Clermont Foot two years ago and enjoyed an outstanding debut season in the Ligue 1.

Recommended articles

Samed made 37 appearances in all competitions in his debut campaign in the French top flight but endured a reduced role last season after being blighted by injuries.

Although he made 27 league appearances, his total accumulated minutes were 1,513, while he didn’t also start often.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samed was completely left out of the squad when Lens faced Angers in their opening Ligue 1 game of the 2024/25 season on Sunday.

The French club has been looking to offload a number of players to balance their books and manager Will Still has confirmed that it was best for those not in the club’s plans to train with the reserves.

“For the well-being of the group and the training sessions, it was necessary to trim the group a little,” the Lens boss said.

Ghana’s Salis Samed stars as RC Lens beat Arsenal in Champions League
Ghana’s Salis Samed stars as RC Lens beat Arsenal in Champions League Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Samed recently featured in both games as Ghana defeated Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The midfielder played alongside Arsenal’s Thomas Partey in a midfield pivot as the Black Stars took a major step towards qualifying for the tournament the USA, Canada and Mexico.

However, his club career seems to have hit a snag since Will Still took charge of Lens in June, as he doesn’t appear to be in the plans of the English manager.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hasaacas Ladies suffer 3-0 defeat to Nigeria’s Edo Queens in CWCL qualifiers

CWCL Qualifiers: Hasaacas Ladies suffer 3-0 defeat to Nigeria’s Edo Queens

Semeneyo scores first Premier League goal of the season as Bournemouth hold Forest

Semeneyo scores first Premier League goal of the season as Bournemouth hold Forest

Here’s a summary of Dr. Bawumia’s vision for sports in NPP manifesto

Here’s a summary of Dr. Bawumia’s vision for sports in NPP manifesto

Jordan Ayew: Leicester City and Saudi clubs battle for £4 million-rated striker

Leicester City and Saudi clubs battle for £4 million-rated Jordan Ayew