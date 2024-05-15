Video: Sammy Kuffour graces dinner party for Stevie Wonder with Kwame Despite

Stevie Wonder, a multiple Grammy Award winner, is currently in Ghana and was recently conferred with Ghanaian citizenship.

The singer and music producer swore an oath at the Jubilee House and was given a certificate of citizenship and a Ghanaian passport by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

"For years, I've talked about being in Ghana, I started talking about it in 1973…Mr President, I thank you for the heart of understanding that the only way that the world can move forward is that we come together as one people,” Stevie Wonder said.

“I celebrate that spirit. What is unfortunate is that too many people are too blind to see it. But I know that it is just a heart’s beat away.”

Meanwhile, a welcome dinner party was later organised for the blind music icon by EMY Africa and the East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

Former footballer Kuffour was spotted with Dr. Kwame Despite, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, man of God Dag Heward-Mills and other affluent people at the event.

Kuffour played for the Black Stars from 1993 to 2006, making 54 appearances and scoring three goals in the process.

He was also part of the Ghana side that qualified for the country’s first-ever FIFA World Cup in Germany in 2006.