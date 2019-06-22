AFCON draw put Cameroon in Group F alongside Ghana, Benin and Guinea Bissau and they will open their participation in the competition against Guinea Bissau on 25 June.

Cameroon, the defending champions, hope to achieve their sixth title in the competition and close the gap with Egypt who won the title seven times.

Speaking in an interview with the Sowetan recently, the former Barcelona and Inter Milan attacker was confident Cameroun would defend the trophy.

"Cameroon (will win it), because they are a good team," Eto'o said.

The ex-Indomitable Lions skipper made 118 appearances for his national side scoring a total of 56 goals.

This is the first time the tournament is playing host to 24 teams after it was expanded from the previous 16 teams.

Eto’o who helped Cameroun to win two AFCON trophies in 2000 and 2002 is certain his country could add this year’s title to their five previous wins (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002,2017).

The 2019 African Cup of nations was initially scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon. However, Cameroon was stripped of hosting the tournament for serious delays in preparations.

Egypt won the rights to host the tournament after being selected over South Afric