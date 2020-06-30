All three strikers are highly rated in Africa and across the world, having scored lots of goals at both club and international level.

Eto’o has won the African Footballer of the Year award four times, while Diouf and Drogba have won it twice apiece.

Some weeks ago, Diouf boldly claimed that he is the most talented player ever to emerge from Africa.

Samuel Eto'o

“I mean what I’m saying. The most talented player in Africa is El-Hadji Diouf. The most talented African player is here in front of you. Go ask anyone and they’ll tell you,” the former Senegal forward said.

Reacting to this, Eto’o said no player from Africa comes close to him, adding that Drogba and Diouf were never at his level.

“Even if my brother Diouf the last time, with an extra glass, got a little lost, there is no debate [about who is the best],” the former Barcelona star said, as quoted by Goal.

“None of them [Diouf or Drogba] can come and say that they were at my level or better. And it’s not the fact that I say it, it’s a fact, it’s something that is there. I wanted to be number one and I have been throughout my career.”

Eto’o enjoyed a very successful career in Europe spanning almost two decades, which saw him line up for the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Everton.