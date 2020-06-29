Muntari has often been tagged as a divisive figure, especially following his clash with a member of the FA during the 2014 World Cup finals.

The former AC Milan and Portsmouth star reportedly exchanged blows with a management member, leading to his dismissal from the tournament.

Speaking about Muntari’s impact in the Black Stars, Boateng described the midfielder as the most sincere player he has met.

Sulley Muntari

According to him, the 35-year-old is one who stands up for teammates and wants the best for them.

Boateng also opened up on an episode where Muntari opposed a move to put local Black Stars players in economy class, while their foreign-based counterparts enjoyed business class.

“Sulley Ali Muntari is the most sincere Black stars player I worked with, he always wanted the best for his colleagues,” Boateng told Starr FM.

“He resisted a move by Black Stars officials to place local players in the economy class and foreign players in business class.”

Muntari lined up for Ghana for over a decade, but has not played for the national team since 2014.