New betting and gambling era in Ghana: Secretbet goes live with the market’s strongest offer

Discover Secretbet : the new most powerful all-in-one sportsbook and casino platform in Ghana with the most lucrative bonus and jackpot program, major event selection, local payment system support and the best odds on the market. June 2025 marks a game-changing milestone for the Ghanaian iGaming market, as we finally launched Secretbet — a world-class all-in-one online betting and casino platform that our team has been passionately developing for Ghana. It’s not a generic “one-size-fits-all” solution. But a thorough project aimed to cater for the true needs of Ghanaian players. Before development, our team conducted broad market research to find out what features were actually wanted and in what way. And then tirelessly worked on implementing them — from the bonus program with free bets and jackpots to hundreds of sports events to bet on, fast payments via local payment systems and many more. Let’s dive in, shall we?

What Secretbet Has in Stock For You?

Integrated Betting and Casino Experience

We integrated a bookmaker and an online casino within a single Secretbet website. While some players will only place bets, and others — spin the reels, our survey has shown that most choose to play and win at both places at the same time. So our decision allows us to keep both options within reach and switch effortlessly between betting and gambling.

5 Secretbet Casino Bonuses

4-Step Welcome Bonus with Free Spins

In Secretbet the welcome bonus is split between the first 4 deposits of the player. And the platform is ready to 100% match the first deposit between 170-5,100 GHS, 50% of the second, and 25% of the third and fourth deposits between 260 and 6,000, 6,800 and 7,600 GHS respectively. The bonus funds can be used for stakes of 85 GHS and below. The bonus also includes free spins with each step: 30 spins for the first deposit, 35 — for the second, 40 — for the third and 45 — for the fourth.

VIP-Cashback

Secretbet implements an 8-level (from copper to VIP) cashback system, where each GHS placed in bets gives a certain amount of ‘experience points’ to climb up the levels. The higher the level — the more points are given for the same amount of staked funds, the bigger the cashback percentage from the lost bets, and the more frequent the payouts. The final level allows getting cashback not just for lost bets, but for winning ones too!

Loyalty Bonus

This bonus is given for the 10th deposit. And features both funds and up to 100 freespins. The maximum bonus amount is 5,100 GHS, and the maximum wager with bonus funds is 85 GHS.

Cash Bonus And Freespins For Regulars

Given to the tried and tested players who had wagered at least 8,500 GHS on slots and games with Secretbet in the last 6 days. Features up to 100 free spins and a cash bonus between 170 — 1,700 GHS, with the maximum wager with bonus funds being 85 GHS.

50% Monday Reload Bonus

For the fresh start of the week with Secretbet, we add 50% extra funds for the first account topping on Monday. The minimum amount for the deposit to be eligible for the bonus is 85 GHS. And the maximum bonus amount is 5,100 GHS. To be eligible for the bonus, a player should have placed bets of at least 170 GHS on each day for at least 4 days in the previous week.

The Best Sportsbook Bonus Program in Ghana

At Secretbet we took the word “bonus” to the fullest extent by researching what the players are offered. And doubled down on the offer. Currently, the Secretbet bonus program for Ghana includes 12 bonuses:

8 Secretbet Bookmaker Bonuses

100% First Deposit Bonus

At Secretbet we offer a freebet to 100% match the player’s first deposit. The minimum bonus amount is 17 GHS, and the maximum — 1,700 GHS. Aside from making a deposit, the other prerequisite is to fill in the player profile in the account.

Saturday Reload Bonus

A weekly promotion for regular bettors right for the weekends when a lot of sports events, like the English Premier League, take place. Every Saturday, Secretbet will mirror the first player’s deposit of the day, giving twice as many funds to bet with. The minimum bonus amount is 17 GHS, and the maximum — 1,700 GHS.

Jackpot

Yes, a bit of casino thrill in betting with a chance of a huge win. Secretbet offers to play a Toto game — a special bet slip of 15 events, where players have to make a simple guess, whether they will be a home win, away win or a draw. The player wins if 9 predictions or more turn out correct, with winners of each tier from 9 to 15 correct results receiving a percentage of the prize pool for the particular tier. Now, if no one correctly predicts the outcome of 15 events (or of any lower tiers till 9), then the unclaimed prize pool for the tier goes for the Jackpot, growing with each next Toto event until someone guesses all 15 results. Then the Jackpot funds will be distributed in addition to the standard tier prize pool and proportionally to the size of the placed bet.

Weekly 3% Cashback on Bets

Each Tuesday Secretbet automatically returns 3% of the bets lost during the past week in the form of a rebate bonus between 17 and 17,000 GHS. That’s 10 times the average rebate bonus on the market!

Accumulator Bet of the Day

Each day, we offer special combo line and live bets of the best multiple pre-selected events. If this bet accumulator goes through, it’s odds will be enhanced by 10%, leading to a bigger payout. Perfect “same risk — higher reward” situation.

100% Refund of the Parlay Bet Stake

In Secretbet, one bad result in the accumulator bet doesn’t mean the loss of the whole stake. If just 1 leg out of 7 or more in a single accumulator bet is lost, then we fully refund the stake to the player’s account to try again.

Advance Bets

Secretbet allows loyal players to bet with the company’s money! If a player has funds from pending bets that haven’t yet been settled, he can be given an “advance limit” by the platform as a percentage of the possible winnings from the pending bets. The player can use this limit to bet on more events that start within the next 48 hours, even if there are not enough funds in the account for this. If the pending bets win, Secretbet deducts the amount of funds given earlier as an advance bet and pays out the rest. If the pending bets lose, the player's wallet won’t go into negative, as the advance bets will simply be cancelled with no extra loss from the player's side. Essentially, an extra chance to win with nothing to lose.

Birthday Bonus

We enjoy celebrating birthdays with our players. So, on their birthday, everyone receives a special bonus tailored just for them.

Cedi and Local Payment System Support

Secretbet fully supports the Ghanaian Cedi (GHS), and all transactions for Ghanaian players are handled in this currency. This allows us to partner with popular local payment systems like MTN Mobile Money (MoMo);

Vodafone Cash;

ArtelTigo Money. This ensures lightning-fast deposits and withdrawals with no or very low fees, as well as micro bet and wager support.

Advantageous Odds On All Popular Tournaments and Events

The sportsbook section of Secretbet features hundreds of sports events popular among Ghanaians, allowing to stake on: English Premier League;

UEFA Champions League;

African Cup Of Nations;

FIFA World Cup;

GPL;

Major European football leagues (La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga);

Virtual Football;

NBA;

Boxing;

Tennis

eSports. The list doesn’t stop here, and our team is constantly working on adding new events. And constantly monitors the odds to ensure our offer comes up on top.

Swift and Responsive Website and App

Convenient navigation, lack of visual distractions and a responsive interface allowing to bet or spin the reels without a hassle are the main features of Secretbet's website and app design. The website is designed with the “mobile first” concept in mind to match the smartphone betting and gambling culture of Ghana. And we have apps for both iOS and Android, that run smoothly even on budget devices.

Wide Casino Game Selection

Our ever-growing library of slots and casino games includes the latest versions of the popular titles, like Tower of Luck, Ocean Legacy and Energy Coins, as well as games like Aviator. We also have a live casino game section, featuring roulette, blackjack, baccarat, keno, sic bo and other games.

Live Broadcasts

Secretbet features video broadcasts of the events, allowing players to keep an eye on the events and offering live betting options.

Conclusion

With all these advantages brought by immersive betting and gambling solutions, we are set to become the trusted partner of Ghanaian players, connecting them to their favourite sports and games. And allowing them to profit from this.