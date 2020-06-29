The 51-year-old believes the Crystal Palace forward will develop into a better player if he joins the Blues.

Jordan is currently the Eagles’ top scorer, having so far netted nine times in the Premier League.

Desailly was born in Ghana but played for the France national team, winning the World Cup and the Euros.

Jordan Ayews celebrates after scoring against Manchester United

The former center-back also spent six years at Chelsea between 1998 and 2004 and he believes Jordan is ready to play for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

"It’s time for him [to step up]," Desailly. He’s 28-years-old now and he has reached a very high level, as well as being quite consistent in his performances,” Desailly said, as quoted by FootballmadeinGhana.

“We need him to have more hunger. We want him to become a killer. You can see in his face that he is not really a killer, but he is showing great ability, and being at Chelsea can bring him to the level that we all know that he can get to because he is a very good player."

Jordan’s form has seen him involved in almost 40% of Crystal Palace’s goals this season, as the club sits 10th on the table.

He has also scored 25 goals in the English topflight, taking him above Anthony Yeboah (24) as Ghana’s highest scorer in Premier League history.