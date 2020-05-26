Samuel Osei Kuffour had a great football career with Bayern Munich and the Black Stars: He won several Bundesliga titles, German Cups, UEFA Champions League and Inter-Continental Cup with Bayern Munich and also represented Ghana at the AFCON, Olympic Games and the FIFA World Cup.

He became rich as a footballer and he has several properties at home and abroad and lived his life during his playing days.

However, he has regretted not sticking to one woman to have all his children with and the fact that he pierced his ears.

"As a former footballer, having kids with different women is something I regret because I always wanted to see my kids at one place," he said in an interview with GTV Sports+

"I have grown up to realize it was a mistake because I wanted to have kids growing up with one woman but it did not happen as I wished," he said.

Kuffour also revealed how his mother yelled at him when he pierced his ears.

"I remember I went to Kumasi to see my mother and she shouted at me and I was sacred. I asked her what is wrong and she asked what I have I done to myself?

"I thought every footballer is piercing the eyes so I can also do the same thing but my mother was not happy with that and I regret that,"