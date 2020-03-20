The Serie A has been suspended until April and it will be extended if the situation doesn’t change.

It is anticipated that any further extension of the suspension after April would bring an unbearable economic impact on the Serie A and the only way to sustain the league is to cut wages of players

"Reducing wages can't be a taboo," Gabriele Gravina, the president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), said recently.

"We have to understand that the emergency is affecting us all and our world also has to be capable of changing. There's a lack of responsible gestures."

"We're all interested in preserving the economic balance and therefore we have to study all elements of this moment," Damiano Tommasi, the president of the Italian Footballers' Association (AIC), said.

"The lack of investment, the suspension of the competitions, the cancellation of events, the lack of help from the government and federations - all these elements will tell us what the role of the players will be."

Cristiano Ronaldo who plies his trade in Italy for Juventus is the highest-paid player in the league with a reported annual salary of 30 million euros.

Italy has recorded more deaths from Coronavirus pandemic than any country with fatality hitting over 3,000.