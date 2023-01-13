Sexual Assualt: Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of seven charges

Appearing before a Chester Crown Court, he was cleared of six counts but will now face a second trial on two other allegations.

According to Sky Sports, the two other allegations border on one count of rape, involving a woman aged 24 in October 2020, and one count of attempted rape, involving a woman aged 29 in October 2018.

"Following a full and thorough investigation into allegations of rape and sexual assault made against Mendy and Matturie a file of evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, who directed that a prosecution case should be pursued,” Detective Chief Inspector Kate Tomlinson of Cheshire Constabulary said.

"There will now be re-trials for the remaining matters later this year and we continue to support the witnesses in this case, and work with our colleagues at the Crown Prosecution Service.

"We are committed to investigating all allegations of rape and sexual assault - no matter how long ago they took place. If you are a victim of this type of crime, please don't suffer in silence, come forward and we will listen to you, we will take action and we will provide you with the support that you need."

AFP

Meanwhile, Manchester City have reacted to the latest ruling on their French defender, saying they have taken notice.

“Manchester City FC notes the verdict from Chester Crown Court today, where a jury has found Benjamin Mendy not guilty of seven charges.