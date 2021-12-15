RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Shevchenko gets first Genoa win to meet Milan in Italian Cup last 16

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Former AC Milan forward Andriy Shevchenko got his first win as Genoa coach.

Former AC Milan forward Andriy Shevchenko got his first win as Genoa coach. Creator: FRANCK FIFE
Former AC Milan forward Andriy Shevchenko got his first win as Genoa coach. Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Andriy Shevchenko got his first win as Genoa coach on Tuesday with a 1-0 success over Salernitana booking an Italian Cup last 16 clash against his former club AC Milan.

Recommended articles

Ghana international Caleb Ekuban's 76th-minute header lifted the north-western port side to their first home win this season.

Former AC Milan and Chelsea player Shevchenko took over in early November, replacing Davide Ballardini after a miserable start to the campaign.

It was the Ukraine forward's first club management role after coaching his national side for five years.

Shevchenko's Genoa desperately needed a result with their only success in the league back mid-September against fellow strugglers Cagliari.

"I'm really very happy, the squad suffered a lot today and it was important for us to get back winning," said Shevchenko whose side play Milan in January.

The 45-year-old scored 175 goals in 324 matches in two spells with Milan, twice emerging as Serie A's top scorer and winning a league title and the 2003 Champions League.

Promoted Salernitana crashed out of the competition as they also sit bottom of Serie A with a seven-match winless run in the league.

Elsewhere, Udinese and Venezia also advanced to the last 16 with wins over Crotone (4-0) and Ternana (3-1) respectively.

ea

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

No amount of money will make me sell my father’s iconic cap – Robert Mensah’s son

No amount of money will make me sell my father’s iconic cap – Robert Mensah’s son

Watch: PSG uses Rocky Dawuni’s song to celebrate Messi’s 7th Ballon d’Or

Watch: PSG uses Rocky Dawuni’s song to celebrate Messi’s 7th Ballon d’Or

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

PSG will play Manchester United in the standout tie in the last 16 of the Champions League Creator: Richard JUILLIART

Salah spoils Gerrard's Liverpool return, Ronaldo rides to Man Utd's rescue

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Manchester United's winner against Norwich Creator: Daniel LEAL