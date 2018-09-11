Some Black Stars plays lack commitment - Tanko

news

First assistant coach of the Black Stars, Ibrahim Tanko, has slammed the attitude of the players following their 1-0 loss at the hands of Kenya.

The Black Stars put up a poor showing in Saturday’s AFCON qualifier, eventually losing to the Harambee Stars.

Ghana conceded late in the first half after defender Nicholas Opoku scored an own goal following an attempted clearance.

Kenya subsequently went a man down in the second half due to a red card shown to defender Onyango, however, the Black Stars could still not conjure the equaliser.

Tanko believes most of the players lack attitude, insisting he was very disappointed with the performance.

"Honestly speaking, I am very disappointed in some [of the players] because they play like there is nothing at stake and if you saw the body language it is very very bad," the Black Stars assistant coach told Accra-based Joy FM.

“We have to think twice and we have to let them know that the national team is not for a few people. Everyone has to show that he wants to stay in every game.”

"The national team is for all Ghanaians so if you think you can come and do what you want and go and expect us to call you again, there is nothing like that.”

"We saw the training and believed that if we came here they are going to give all their best but it's not the case."

He added that none of the players merits a position in the team with this kind of performance, insisting evaluations will be made before the next national team call-ups are announced.

"We will monitor all of them. There is no one who has a position in the national team now. Nobody can tell me that he has to come always so if you play very good in your club and we think that you can help and maybe we have to try someone that is okay for us.

“But I think that they have to know that this is a national team and is not a club that some few can decide to play what they want,” Tanko said.

Meanwhile, all four teams in Group F are currently level on three points each after two rounds of qualifiers.