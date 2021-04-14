Southgate warns England stars to behave during Euros

If Southgate can ensure a trouble-free Euro 2020, he believes his 2018 World Cup semi-finalists have a shot at winning a major tournament for the first time since the 1966 World Cup.

England will face Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Group D, with all those games played at Wembley Stadium.

Hoping to ride on the wave of support from home fans who are beginning to enjoy life again after months of coronavirus lockdown, Southgate said: "I feel as if over the last two or three years, the team has become relevant to people again, and people are excited about the players.

"One day I'll be doing a job that nobody will be bothered about the outcome, and that will be a pretty dull existence, whereas here we've got the chance to make some history.

"We've never been to a European final with England... so our record compared to lots of nations we perceive ourselves to be bigger than is actually not good in this competition.