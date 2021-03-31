RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Spain see off Kosovo after diplomatic spat

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Spain defeated Kosovo 3-1 on Wednesday in a World Cup qualifier overshadowed by a pre-match diplomatic dispute.

On target: Spain's players celebrate Ferran Torres' goal

Photo: AFP

Goals from Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and second-half substitute Gerard Moreno put Spain on top of Group B in the race to qualify for the 2022 finals in Qatar.

Recommended articles

The political controversy stemmed from the description of Kosovo as a "territory" by the Spanish Football Federation when it published Spain's fixtures in a group also containing Sweden, Greece and Georgia.

The description was not appreciated in Kosovo, the former Serbian province of 1.8 million people which declared its independence in 2008.

In response, the Football Federation of Kosovo (FFK), said in a statement that "Kosovo is an independent state" and threatened not to play the match if it was not allowed to use its national anthem and flag.

Most western powers recognise Kosovo's statehood but Serbia and its leading international allies China and Russia do not.

Nor does Spain, or Greece, another of their opponents on the field in the campaign to qualify for Qatar 2022.

On the pitch in Seville, Kosovo, ranked a lowly 117, were always going to struggle against the 2010 champions who turned their dominance into a two-goal lead by half-time.

RB Leipzig's Olmo, who saved Spain with a last-gasp winner in Georgia last time out, opened the scoring in the 34th minute.

He put away a bending, curling shot from just inside the penalty area with Jordi Alba playing a significant role in support.

Within a minute, it was 2-0 as Manchester City's Torres finished from close range from a fine cross from the impressive Pedri.

Torres had an opportunity to put the game well and truly out of reach of Kosovo but shot straight at goalkeeper Samir Ujkani.

Spain were made to regret the miss in the 70th minute when midfielder Besar Halimi pulled a goal back for Kosovo.

The 26-year-old Halimi, who plays in the German second division and represented Germany at youth level, pounced when Unai Simon made a hash of a clearance.

It was their first goal in the 2022 competition.

However, moments later, substitute Moreno hit the target from Koke's corner to restore Spain's two-goal cushion.

dj/jc

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Lil Nas' bloody 'Satan shoes' rakes in over $600K as all 666 pairs sold out in 1 minute

“Oh sorry, wrong house” – Robber says as woman wakes up to find him staring at her

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

Man who can’t cope with church’s loud prayers buys the building & evicts God’s people

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

We will sleep with you before we give you roles - Ola Michael tells actress (VIDEO)

Kumerican rapper Jay Bahd posts a video of himself receiving BJ, says “I only sex to release stress”

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

105-year-old woman celebrates her birthday in style (photos)

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

Sarkodie cars

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]