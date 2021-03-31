Spain see off Kosovo after diplomatic spat

Most western powers recognise Kosovo's statehood but Serbia and its leading international allies China and Russia do not.

Nor does Spain, or Greece, another of their opponents on the field in the campaign to qualify for Qatar 2022.

On the pitch in Seville, Kosovo, ranked a lowly 117, were always going to struggle against the 2010 champions who turned their dominance into a two-goal lead by half-time.

RB Leipzig's Olmo, who saved Spain with a last-gasp winner in Georgia last time out, opened the scoring in the 34th minute.

He put away a bending, curling shot from just inside the penalty area with Jordi Alba playing a significant role in support.