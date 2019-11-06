The 47-year-old coach believes he has what it takes to transform the fortunes of the Porcupine Warriors.

Kotoko have been hit by a series of underwhelming results in recent months, with coach Kjetil Zachariassen reportedly in line to be sacked.

Zachariassen failed to guide the Kumasi-based side to the CAF Champions League, having slumped to a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Etoile du Sahel.

Coach Antonio Flores

The side was also booted out of the CAF Confederations Cup following last week’s 2-0 loss at the hands of Ivorian club San Pedro.

Antonio Flores has expressed interest in the Kotoko coaching job and believes he can return the Porcupine Warriors to the glory days.

“I know Kotoko is great club in Africa and would deem it an honour to work with them,” the Spanish coach said, as quoted by kickgh.com.

“I am not new to the terrain as I have previously worked in Uganda, Lesotho and South Africa. I have a lot I can bring to the table when I am considered for the job.”

Meanwhile, Kotoko are yet to release any official statement on current coach Zachariassen, who has reportedly gone AWOL.