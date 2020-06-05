The 33-year-old is one of the most outspoken personalities against racial injustice, especially against persons of colour.

Boateng has continued to spread a message of anti-racism following the killing of George Floyd.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, was murdered last Monday by a white police officer, who kneeled on the victim’s neck for almost 10 minutes.

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Reacting to the incident, Boateng paid tribute to the deceased, saying it’s high time the world accepted that black people are also human and have made some significant impacts.

He said sports would be very boring should there be no black people involved. He added that even movies will lack excitement if black actors were excluded from playing some roles.

“Do one thing, take every black person out of sports and every black actor out of the movies and how is it going to be? Boring,” the on-loan Besiktas star told Sky Sports.

“I want to get a day that no black player goes to work, maybe on George Floyd’s birthday. Not because we don’t want to work or disrespect our club but to honour our black community.”

Meanwhile, Floyd’s death has caused mass protests across the United States as well as other countries.

The hashtag #BlackLivesMatter has also been trending on social media, as many protest against racial injustice and police brutality.