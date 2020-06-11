Appiah said he had to be humble and serve his senior colleagues, insisting even the Bible encourages us to serve.

The 39-year-old believes, for anyone to be great, the person must first respect and serve his or her seniors.

Stephen Appiah

"Even the Bible said before you will be great, you have to serve and for some of us we served and we are still serving,” he told Joy Sports, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

“We see some of the senior players and we bow…I was the one who used to wash their jerseys and shoes.”

Appiah made 67 appearances for Ghana and became the first player to captain the Black Stars to the FIFA World Cup in 2006.

The former Juventus and Fenerbahce star is widely hailed for his leadership skills on and off the pitch.