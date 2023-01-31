Stonebwoy is popular among my teammates at Ajax - Mohammed Kudus

Speaking to Ajax media channel, Kudu said because he is a big fan of Stonebwoy, some of his colleagues have grown fond of him.

”I remember one time his song “Gidigba” they know when they play it I’m very crazy in the dressing room and all of them will start calling my name.”

”And they all love that song too”, he added.

The Ghanaian World Cup star also heaped praises on Stonebwoy and described him as an amazing human being.

“I started listening to his music in Ghana and his craft started growing and growing and the love grew more when I got to know him personally. I feel he is more than a musician to me. He is a wonderful person”, he added.

In a recent interview, Stonebwoy paid gratitude to former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan for funding his surgery ten years ago.

Stonebwoy's right leg was left deformed after he was involved in an accident about two decades ago. Reports suggest the same accident took away his twin brother’s life.

According to him, he had been saving for years to undergo the surgery.

However, just at the last minute, Asamoah Gyan stepped in and funded the whole enterprise.

Stonebwoy was visibly emotional as he thanked Asamoah Gyan for being a blessing in his life and said he would be eternally grateful to him.

According to Stonebwoy, he met Gyan at a rehearsal, and the footballer asked him what had happened to his leg.

Stonebwoy said he narrated to Gyan how he got injured and revealed that he was planning on having surgery.