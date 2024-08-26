Sven-Goran Eriksson: Ex-England manager dies at 76 after battling cancer

“Sven-Göran Erikssonhas passed away. After a long illness, SGE died during the morning at home surrounded by family,” the statement reads.

“The closest mourners are daughter Lina; son Johan with wife Amana and granddaughter Sky; father Sven; girlfriend Yanisette with son Alcides; brother Lars-Erik with wife Jumnong. The family asks for respect for their wish to mourn in private and not be contacted. Condolences and greetings can be left on the website www.svengoraneriksson.com.”

Eriksson was in charge of England from 2001 to 2006 and also handled Manchester City, Mexico, the Ivory Coast and Leicester City.

In January, the Swedish coach revealed that he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and had “at best” a year to live.

In March, Eriksson gave an update on his health, saying: “The treatment is going fine,” says Eriksson. “It’s up and down, of course. Sometimes, it’s growing a little bit; sometimes, it’s going backwards a little bit.

“It’s some sort of a fight, but I’m not sitting in a corner crying. I live the life as I lived before, almost. And it’s okay. I’m still on my feet.”

However, he has now succumbed to the illness. Eriksson’s managerial career saw him win trophies in Sweden, Portugal and Italy.