Football coach runs to wife for cleansing of ‘cursed’ training ground near cemetery

Mandela Anuvabe

A football coach in England has run to call on his wife to cleanse and break the curse surrounding his team’s training ground that is close to a cemetery.

Ian Holloway, manager of England lower-tier club Swindon Town, believes his team’s poor run of form is because the club’s training ground is haunted.

He has therefore called on his wife to cleanse the training area with sage to drive away the bad spirits. The training ground is close to an ancient accident burial site.

"I'm absolutely devastated so I'm going to try and cleanse the training ground area because people are telling me it's haunted. There's a graveyard somewhere near. Honestly, I'm not joking.

"I think our training ground is very close to an ancient burial site so I'm going to get my wife to come up and say sorry to all these people and hopefully we'll have a bit more luck,” he told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

Holloway, however, stated that he would not go to the extent that former Birmingham manager Barry Fry did, urinating on every corner of the field at St Andrew's in an attempt to ward off a purported curse on the team.

"I don't want to do what he did, I think he had to urinate on the corners of his pitch but I'm going to get my wife to come up with her sage."

"I've done the Glastonbury stuff and the hail and welcome - great if you believe it. Do I? Really I'm not sure but I'm going to get it just to help because there's some strange things happening," Holloway added.

Swindon Town are in 22nd place on the Football League Two table with only 13 points – two wins and seven draws after 16 games.

