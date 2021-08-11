RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘They gave us key holders as medals’ – Ghanaians react to Hearts’ league and FA Cup medals

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaians on social media have shared their opinions on the medals handed to Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak.

The Phobians romped to the league title in July following a perfect season which saw them get the better of their rivals.

Samuel Boadu’s side completed a historic double when they defeated Ashanti Gold on penalties to win the FA Cup last Sunday.

While fans of Hearts have been celebrating their first double since 2000, social media has gone wild over the medals given to the team.

Some football fans believe the medals are not befitting of the club, while others are used the opportunity to make jokes.

Meanwhile, some have also called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to present better medals to the league and FA Cup champions in subsequent seasons.

Here are some reactions from Ghanaians over the issue:

Reactions to medals
Reactions to medals Pulse Ghana
