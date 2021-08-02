Thomas Partey’s injury doesn’t look good – Mikel Arteta gives update on midfielder

The Ghanaian started the game against the Blues but was replaced by Granit Xhaka late in the first half following his injury.

Partey came off worse in a collision with Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek, with the midfielder appearing to twist his ankle.

Arsenal went on to lose the game 2-1, as Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham scored for Chelsea while Xhaka got the Gunners’ consolation goal.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Arteta gave an update on Partey’s injury, saying it doesn’t look good.

"We just had a talk with the doctor and he'll have a scan tomorrow. At the moment, it's not looking good because he was in pain," he said.

Partey joined the Gunners last summer from Spanish side Atletico Madrid in a deal estimated to be worth £45 million.

The 28-year-old, though, battled a series of niggling injuries last season, which limited his game time for the North London outfit.

However, he still managed to feature 33 times for Arsenal and contributed three assists during the campaign.