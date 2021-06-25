Photos: Tickets sold out within hours as Hearts and Kotoko fans rush to buy

The Association revealed the prices of the tickets as Popular Stand - GHc30, Center Line, Osu- GHc50, Lower VIP - GHc 70 and Upper VIP - GHc100.

The FA also said tickets can be bought at the Hearts Secretariat, Asylum Down and Accra Sports Stadium.

Other outlets are Neoplan Station, Dansoman Goil, 37 Goil, Nima Goil, as well as the Kaneshie Goil station.

On Friday, several fans trooped to the various outlets to buy the tickets, leading to a sellout without hours.

Meanwhile, many other fans couldn’t get tickets to but despite rushing to the various outlets to make purchases.

Hearts and Kotoko will face off in a crucial Ghana Premier League decider at the Accra Sports Stadium.