Photo: Timothy Fosu-Mensah becomes latest diasporan footballer to visit Ghana

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has touched down in Ghana for the summer holidays.

The 23-year-old announced his arrival in a post on Twitter, where he wrote “Akwaaba”, accompanied by a flag of Ghana.

Fosu-Mensah was born to Ghanaian parents in Amsterdam and represented the Netherlands at youth level.

He has also played three times for the Dutch national team, although he was left out of their squad for Euro 2020.

The defender was on the books of Manchester United for four and a half years, before joining German side Bayer Leverkusen in January.

Fosu Mensah is still eligible to play for Ghana following a change in rules by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

He becomes the second player of Ghanaian descent to visit Ghana in the space of the week following the arrival of Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Chelsea star arrived in the country last week and has been participating in a number of activities.

Hudson-Odoi also has Ghanaian parents and his father, Bismark Odoi, played for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak in the 90s before relocating to England.

Earlier this week, President Nana Akufo-Addo added his voice to calls for the 20-year-old to switch nationality to play for the Black Stars.

