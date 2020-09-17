The Black Meteors defeated South Africa 4-2 on penalties after 120 minutes of football had ended one all at Maputo in Mozambique.

In a game, which saw both sides engaging in a fierce battle to win the ultimate, the South Africans were first to show signs of hitting the back of the net in the early stages, but the Meteors later took over and dominated proceedings.

However, none of them was able to score, though they made occasional efforts with Blessing Khumalo and Eugene Riaan as the main tormentors of the Ghanaian side whilst Richard Mpong, Mahatma Otoo, Gilbert Fiamenyo and Prince Baffoe failed to utilised the scoring opportunities that came their way leaving the virginity of the game intact by the close of the first half. The trend of the game remained very competitive on resumption of the game in the second half, with Baffoe missing a scoring opportunity in the 53rd minute, whilst Ace Bhengu's shot was blocked by agile Daniel Agyei for Adams Ahmed to make a clearance in the 69th minute.

With action swinging from one side to the other, it was Otoo who nearly benefited from it in the 81st minute from a 15-yarder free kick, which hit the cross bar and returned into play but without a Ghanaian connection. The South Africans responded with a swift attack, and made gains four minutes later through Riaan, whose shot from the edge of the box bounced into the net for the opener though Sibusiso Mxoyani was found to be in an offside position. However, Zambian referee Sikazwe Janny and assistant referee one Moussa Bayere ruled it a legitimate goal. It did not deter the Ghanaians as they put in their last effort to redeem the goal before regulation time and in one of their raids, Fiamenyo managed to squeeze through the South African defence and was brought down for a penalty to be rewarded to Ghana.

Otoo, made a perfect conversion in the 91st minute to send the game into extra time.

The Meteors could have sealed the game during the 30 minutes of extra time, but were not lucky enough as Edwin Gyiman and Nurudeen Ali had perfect opportunities but failed to meet the target by inches with their shots as the game was pushed into penalties.

Otoo, Fiamenyo, Adjei and Adams Ahmed converted first four kicks for Ghana, whilst Vusumuzi Shongwe and Riaaan missed their kicks to hand Ghana their first ever gold in the football category of the All Africa Games under the technical tutelage of James Kwesi Appiah.

Mahatma Otto was the skipper of the Black Meteors.

Line Up: Daniel Agyei, Augustine Sefah, Uriah Asante/Abubakari Mumuni, Adams Ahmed, Mpong Richard/Sarfo Gyamfi, Francis Morton, Mahatma Otoo, Prince Baffoe, Sumaila Rashid, Edwin Gyimah, Gilbert Fiamenyo