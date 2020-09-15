Naomi Osaka was born to a Japanese mother and an Afro-Haitan father. Most Afro-Haitans trace their ancestry to the Sub Saharan Africa.

Osaka who plays under the flag of Japan made it a point to champion freedom for the black race when she first stepped on the court at the beginning of the U.S Open by wearing a face mask to pay tribute to Breonna Taylor who was a victim of police brutality.

Before the final of the U.S Open she took to her Twitter handle to identify herself with black people.

“I would like to thank my ancestors, because every time I remember their blood runs through my veins I am reminded that I cannot lose,” Osaka tweeted last Sunday morning ahead of the US Open final match.

In the final the 22-year-old demonstrated her growing maturity to fight back against Victoria Azarenka in a compelling US Open final and claim her third Grand Slam title.

Osaka won 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 for her second US Open title.

Despite playing the in a Nike outfit, she changed and posed for a photo with the trophy of the U.S Open , dressed in a garment and a Kente headgear depicting Ghanaian culture and to a large extent African tradition.

The Kente cloth originated from Ghana and it symbolises Ghanaian tradition, so a lot of Africans both home and African Americans use it to associate themselves with the continent and its people.

