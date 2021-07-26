Tottenham sign Gil with Lamela moving to Sevilla in exchange

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Bryan Gil from Sevilla, with Erik Lamela joining the Spanish club as part of the deal, the Premier League side announced on Monday.
Tottenham bound - Bryan Gil (R) in action for Spain against Australia in the Olympic football tournament in Sapporo on Sunday
Gil has agreed a contract until 2026 with the north London club.
The 20-year-old winger will link up with his new team-mates at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following the conclusion of the football tournament at the Tokyo Olympics, where he is representing Spain.
This transfer agreement ends Lamela's eight-year stint at Spurs.
The 29-year-old Argentinian joined from Roma in August 2013 and made 257 appearances in all competitions.
"A club man through and through, we wish Erik all the best for the future," said Spurs in a statement on their website.
