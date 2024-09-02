ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

U20 WWC: Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle in Colombia to support Black Princesses

Emmanuel Ayamga

Black Queens head coach Nora Hauptle has flown to Colombia to provide technical support to the Black Princesses at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

U20 WWC: Black Queens' Nora Hauptle in Colombia to support Black Princesses
U20 WWC: Black Queens' Nora Hauptle in Colombia to support Black Princesses

Hauptle’s presence was confirmed by Black Princesses boss Yusif Basigi, who believes his players will benefit from the experience of the Swiss coach.

Recommended articles

Ghana will open their U20 Women’s World Cup campaign today (Monday, September 2, 2024) against Austria.

The Black Princesses, who are paired in Group E alongside Japan and Australia, are aiming to reach the knockout stage for the first time.

Black Queens boss Nora Hauptle at press conferene (Photo by Rahel Osterwalder)
Black Queens boss Nora Hauptle at press conferene (Photo by Rahel Osterwalder) Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking ahead of the game against Austria, Basigi expressed confidence in his team and said Hauptle’s presence was a good thing.

“I am highly motivated and I am calm because it is not every coach that will get this opportunity to be at the world stage so you utilise it well,” he told Ghanafa.org.

“I have made the girls understand this might be the last for most of them or an opportunity to play for the senior team so this is a chance to justify why they should be included. The head Coach of the senior side is also in Colombia to assess some of the players which is remarkable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Basigi added: “The players are match-ready because this is what they have been waiting for and the time has come.

“Looking at the enthusiasm amongst the technical staff, they are also ready because the players are looking up to us and we must be match-ready since they look up to us and if we are not match-ready, it affects the players.”

Ghana’s game against Austria is scheduled at 22:00 GMT.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘Betting is evil, tax it more to discourage Ghanaian youth’ – Kofi Akpaloo fumes

‘Betting is evil, tax it more to discourage Ghanaian youth’ – Kofi Akpaloo fumes

Asamoah Gyan: Womanising is my biggest regret, it didn't help me

‘Womanising is my biggest regret, it didn't help me' – Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars: Dortmund wish Otto Addo speedy recovery after car accident

‘Speedy recovery’ – Dortmund send best wishes to Ghana coach Otto Addo after car accident

Bawumia promises to expedite payment of AFCON-winning Amputee team

Bawumia promises to expedite bonus payment to AFCON-winning Amputee team