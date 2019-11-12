Ghana has so far failed to pick up a win in two group games, drawing with Cameroon and losing to hosts Egypt.
This has left the Black Meteors in a very shaky position, with Egypt and Cameroon having six and four points, respectively.
Speaking after Ghana’s 3-2 loss to Egypt on Monday, Tanko said his side will play to win in the final group game against Mali.
He was, however, quick to add qualification to the next stage is currently out of Black Meteors’ hands.
According to him, Ghana will need Egypt to do them a favour by defeating Cameroon in the final group game.
“We played a great game but lost in the end, this is football. I congratulate Egypt on qualifying,” the 42-year-old said.
“We will play to win against Mali and hope for a favorable result from Egypt match against Cameroon.”
Ghana will have to beat Mali and hope that Egypt also defeats Cameroon, to hold any chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.