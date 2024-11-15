ADVERTISEMENT
UEFA Nations League: England avenge Greek defeat, Italy edge past Belgium, Israel hold France

Mandela Anuvabe

The fifth round of the UEFA Nations League tonight saw some surprise results, revenge and slim wins as European heavyweights like England, France, Norway, Belgium, and Italy were all in action.

England and Norway were the biggest winners of the night as both emerged victorious with a three-goal difference in their respective matches.

The Three Lions were three-nil winners over Greece in Athens. It was a night of revenge for Lee Carsley’s men at the Olympic Stadium of Athens as they defeated the Greeks in their arena to avenge the 2-1 loss at the Wembley Stadium last month.

England players celebrating a goal against Greece
Ole Watkins and Curtis Jones were both on the scoresheet tonight with the second goal being an own goal by Newcastle goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

An Antonio Nusa brace sandwiched by goals from Erling Haaland and Hauge Jens helped Norway thrash Slovenia away.

In Paris, Israel frustrated France to a famous stalemate at the Stade de France. Les Bleus were without starman Kylian Mbappe but that was no excuse as Israel were rock solid in defense.

Italy just like Ireland defeated Belgium and Finland respectively by a lone goal. Likewise, North Macedonia and Faroe Islands both beat Armenia and Latvia respectively.

Norway celebrating victory over Slovenia
The other winners on the night were Austria who triumphed 2-0 over 10-men Kazakhstan.

Both Italy and France have qualified for the quarter-finals finals from League A. England are levelled on points with Greece at the summit of Group 2 in League B. 12 points each but the Three Lions have a superior goal difference after tonight's win.

Mandela Anuvabe

