UEFA Nations League: England avenge Greek defeat, Italy edge past Belgium, Israel hold France

The Three Lions were three-nil winners over Greece in Athens. It was a night of revenge for Lee Carsley’s men at the Olympic Stadium of Athens as they defeated the Greeks in their arena to avenge the 2-1 loss at the Wembley Stadium last month.

Ole Watkins and Curtis Jones were both on the scoresheet tonight with the second goal being an own goal by Newcastle goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

An Antonio Nusa brace sandwiched by goals from Erling Haaland and Hauge Jens helped Norway thrash Slovenia away.

Other results on the night

In Paris, Israel frustrated France to a famous stalemate at the Stade de France. Les Bleus were without starman Kylian Mbappe but that was no excuse as Israel were rock solid in defense.

Italy just like Ireland defeated Belgium and Finland respectively by a lone goal. Likewise, North Macedonia and Faroe Islands both beat Armenia and Latvia respectively.

The other winners on the night were Austria who triumphed 2-0 over 10-men Kazakhstan.